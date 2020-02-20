Planning group inaugurates new board member

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group voted on items including an application by a property owner to reverse a previous subdivision and a declaration of compliance with an environmental regulation for a battery energy storage system, as well as inaugurated a new board member at the group’s Feb. 17 meeting.

The owner of the Premier Color Nursery near the corner of Brooke and Winter Haven roads requested to abandon a previous subdivision of the property into 12 parcels and revert back to a single parcel.

The planning group unanimously recommended the San Diego County Board of Supervisors a...