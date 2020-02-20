Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Fallbrook girls basketball seeded No. 7 in CIF Div. 3

 
Last updated 2/21/2020 at 1:32pm

Village News/Shane Gibson

Fallbrook Lady Warrior Elley Ahrend shoots a jump shot against a Mission Vista during the Feb. 14 varsity girls basketball game.

Fallbrook High's varsity girls basketball team was seeded No. 7 in the CIF San Diego Section Division 3 CIF Playoffs and were slated to host a first-round playoff game Wednesday, Feb. 19, after press deadline.

The Warriors were matched up with No. 10 seeded Madison and if they won, would go on to play the winner of No. 2 Helix and No. 10 Mar Vista.

Depending on how things shook out, the Warriors would go on the road to face Helix or stay home to take on Mar Vista Saturday, Feb. 22, in a quarterfinal matchup.

Head coach Jessica Ramirez' Warriors finished with a 17-10 overall record while pos...



