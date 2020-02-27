Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Junior Art of the Avocado art competition calling for entries

 
Last updated 2/28/2020 at 9:40pm

Twenty-four entries are on display in the K-fourth grade division of the 2019 Junior Art of the Avocado art competition.

FALLBROOK – The Junior Art of the Avocado art competition is calling all junior artists in the community to create an "avocado" masterpiece, thanks to the sponsorship of Fallbrook Propane Gas Company for the fourth year.

The junior art competition is open to pre-K through eighth grade students. Pre-K through first grade students will compete against each other, second through fourth grade students will compete against each other and fifth through eighth grade students will also compete against each other. The competition is limited to the first 25 registered artists in each category.

Stu...



