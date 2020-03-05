Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook Village Rotary presents the 2020 Miss Fallbrook and Miss Teen Fallbrook Scholarship Pageant

 
FALLBROOK – Several ladies will compete in the Miss Fallbrook and Miss Teen Fallbrook Scholarship Pageant April 4, at the Bob Burton Center for Performing Arts at Fallbrook High School. The show will begin at 6 p.m.‬ with doors opening at 5:30 p.m‬.

Tickets may be purchased before April 1 from the contestants for $15. Tickets will only be available for purchase at the venue for $20 cash after April 1.

For more information on the pageant, contact Sherri Trombetta at sherritrombetta@att.net or contact any Fallbrook Village Rotary member.

