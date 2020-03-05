Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Gem and Mineral Society to hold annual Rough N' Cut

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/4/2020 at 1am

Volunteers Mishell Rose and Manny Diaz help customers at the 2019 Rough N' Cut fundraiser.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society presents their annual Rough N' Cut, March 21, from 1-4 p.m. at 123 W. Alvarado St. in Fallbrook. With free parking and admission, this event is not to be missed.

Visitors can dive into the world of rough rocks with local miners and gem experts. Everyone is welcome to shop for rough stones, yard rocks, lapidary materials, slabs, mineral specimens, crystals, gemstones and much more. Silent auctions will continue throughout the event at 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society's world class museum will also be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a team of friendly volunteers will be on-site to answer any geology questions. Come and meet the museum curator from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All children visiting the museum will receive a free tumbled rock.

Submitted by Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 03/04/2020 23:24