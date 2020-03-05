Gem and Mineral Society to hold annual Rough N' Cut

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society presents their annual Rough N' Cut, March 21, from 1-4 p.m. at 123 W. Alvarado St. in Fallbrook. With free parking and admission, this event is not to be missed.

Visitors can dive into the world of rough rocks with local miners and gem experts. Everyone is welcome to shop for rough stones, yard rocks, lapidary materials, slabs, mineral specimens, crystals, gemstones and much more. Silent auctions will continue throughout the event at 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society's world class museum will also be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a team of friendly volunteers will be on-site to answer any geology questions. Come and meet the museum curator from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All children visiting the museum will receive a free tumbled rock.

Submitted by Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society.