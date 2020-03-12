Boot Drive benefits Burn Institute

Firefighter Rich Berry of Station 5 is ready to accept donations at the Ammunition and Mission roads' intersection during the 21st annual "Fill the Boot for the Burn Institute" Firefighter Boot Drive, March 5.
Village News/Lucette Moramarco photo
Firefighter Eddie Jones waits for a donation from a driver stopped on South Mission at the Ammunition Road signal. Firefighters collected money for the Burn Institute's fire and burn prevention education and burn survivor support services.
