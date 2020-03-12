San Diego Gas & Electric suspends service disconnections

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - With the coronavirus pandemic already impacting the economy and livelihoods, San Diego Gas & Electric announced today it will temporarily suspend service disconnections.

The moratorium on disconnections will remain in place until further notice.

The utility company is urging customers struggling to pay utility bills due to financial hardships stemming from the coronavirus outbreak to call its customer contact center at 800-411-7343 to make payment arrangements.

"With our entire region already experiencing many disruptions due to the coronavirus, the last thing we want our customers to worry about is whether they can afford to keep their lights on,'' said Scott Crider, SDG&E's vice president of customer services.

SDG&E will also waive late payment fees for business customers whose finances have been hit hard by COVID-19. The company does not charge residential customers late payment fees.