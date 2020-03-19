Bonsall Woman's Club announces awards

FALLBROOK – An air of excitement prevailed at the March meeting of The Bonsall Woman's Club. The much-anticipated Volunteer of the Year Award was presented. The club also revealed the winners of the Palomar District Art Festival.

The Volunteer of the Year was presented to that member who best exemplifies the true meaning of volunteerism. The 2020 recipient was Laurie Criscenti.

Criscenti serves as the fourth vice president of ways and means. She volunteered her time and talents on several committees as well. She facilitated the use of credit cards by members as they participate in club f...