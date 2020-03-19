County health officials say current coronavirus cases 'tip of the iceberg'

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in San Diego County rose today to 105 and includes the region's first case among a resident under the age of 20, and health officials warned the crisis will get worse before it gets better.

"The numbers at this point are really only the tip of the iceberg,'' said Dr. Nick Yphantides, San Diego County's chief medical officer, at a news conference before updated figures were released late this afternoon. "You might think we have 3.3 million people living here; that 80 cases is insignificant. That iceberg is increasing in siz...