Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

County health officials say current coronavirus cases 'tip of the iceberg'

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/19/2020 at 8:41pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in San Diego County rose today to 105 and includes the region's first case among a resident under the age of 20, and health officials warned the crisis will get worse before it gets better.

"The numbers at this point are really only the tip of the iceberg,'' said Dr. Nick Yphantides, San Diego County's chief medical officer, at a news conference before updated figures were released late this afternoon. "You might think we have 3.3 million people living here; that 80 cases is insignificant. That iceberg is increasing in siz...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 03/19/2020 21:40