Roberds celebrates 100th birthday

Bud Roberds celebrates his 100th birthday at the Fallbrook Senior Center's birthday lunch, March 12. Sunshine Properties provided the cake.

The Fallbrook Senior Center held an early 100th birthday celebration for longtime Fallbrook resident Bud Roberds. March 12 was the day of the center's monthly birthday lunch; Roberds was born March 30, 1920.

Roberds often plays the piano for the congregate meals held at the Fallbrook Community Center. This time, some of the Fallbrook Ukulele Strummers provided musical entertainment.

Roberds is a familiar figure at Peking Wok in River Village where he plays the piano Tuesday and Thursday nights, at St. Peter the Apostle Church where he attends Sunday morning Mass and at California Retired Te...