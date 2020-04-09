Look at a cause for the current crisis

Kate Schwartz

Special to Village News

As people emerge from their collective state of shock over the past weeks, trying to process the sudden loss of their usual sense of safety and security.

One Health Initiative, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, offered an explanation. The cause could lie in the way the human species treats and exploits other species.

Recent disruptions in environmental conditions and habitats, as well as animal exploitation, provide new opportunities for diseases to be passed from animal species to humans. These are called zoonotic diseases.

With t...