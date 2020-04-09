Information on accident on South Mission needed

Two stumps of two Holly Oak trees remain where the trees were mowed down in an accident on South Mission, April 5.

FALLBROOK – A car accident on South Mission Sunday morning, April 5, caused considerable devastation, knocking down two Quercus "Holly Oak" trees and damaging irrigation, ground cover and surrounding plant material.

The nonprofit, Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, which has assumed responsibility for maintaining the medians, as well as other parks and memorials in and around Fallbrook, was made aware of the accident, and is working with the CHP to gather details on the damage and to identify the costs associated with the repair.

The FBA uses donations provided by local residents and Fallbrook businesses to maintain the South Mission medians, Military Tribute and local parks, as well as cleaning graffiti, removing litter, recycling batteries and cleaning public art.

A single uninsured accident such as this, (repairs estimated at $10,540), will drain the organization's annual maintenance budget.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact the FBA at http://www.fallbrookbeautification.org.

The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, in partnership with community organizations, maintains and beautifies the Fallbrook community by initiating and maintaining projects to enhance Fallbrook's outdoor spaces. To find out more about the organization and projects, or how to help or make a donation, visit the FBA website.

Submitted by Fallbrook Beautification Alliance.