Pala tribe voluntarily meets coronavirus control standards

Because the health orders issued due to the coronavirus epidemic are not part of the California Penal Code, they are civil regulatory rather than criminal prohibitory and the edicts are not binding upon sovereign Indian reservations.

Although the reservations are not required to comply, they may voluntarily take such control measures, and the Pala tribe has matched the regulated part of San Diego County in the tribe’s effort to contain the disease.

“Tribal members are like everybody else,” Doug Elmets, a representative of Pala, said. “The tribal members are doing the best they can to stay inside. They’re prepared for staying at home.”

Pala Casino is closed, including the hotel and restaurants associated with the casino. The gas station and convenience store in front of the casino are still open.

Trips for medical reasons are exempt from the stay-at-home order. Only four of San Diego County’s reservations have an Indian Health Center, and Pala is not one of them. The closest Indian Health Center is on the Rincon reservation, and there are also Indian Health Center facilities on the Santa Ysabel, Viejas and Campo reservations.

Trips to the Indian Health Center or to other doctors or hospitals will not be a financial burden for the tribe.

“The members of the tribe have medical insurance,” Elmets said.

Although the quantity of medical visits is private information, as is the condition of individual tribal members, the outbreak has not been transmitted to tribal members.

“Everybody appears to be healthy,” Elmets said.

The Pala Fire Department also provides emergency medical services as well as fire suppression services and remains in operation due to its status as an emergency responder.

Pala Rez Radio, which is at 91.3-FM, is a 100-watt station with some reception in Rainbow Heights and eastern Fallbrook and clear reception on the reservation.

The Pala tribe had limited information about the October 2007 fires and subsequently opted to launch a reservation radio station to provide emergency information.

The 24-hour radio station has an automated music mix but also local talk and news, Native American culture, classic radio shows and remote broadcasts.

Pala Rez Radio went on the air Feb. 3, 2011, and John Fox has been the station manager for the entire time.

“This wasn’t the kind of emergency we envisioned,” Fox said.

The radio station is still on the air.

“That commitment is being ramped up considerably,” Fox said. “This one is just to be on the air and ramp up our news commitment.”

Those with shows are not traveling to the studio.

“Volunteers are not allowed to come into the studio. Those who are able to are doing their shows from home now,” Fox said.

Pala Rez Radio has added a live request hour Sundays at noon. Mass at the reservation’s Catholic church is now being broadcast Sundays at 8 a.m. and during Holy Week the Holy Thursday service April 9, the Good Friday service April 10, and the Holy Saturday Mass April 11 will also be aired on Pala Rez Radio.

Fox is a full-time employee and remains at the studio during his working hours.

“If there is breaking news regarding the pandemic we go right into the news,” he said.

Although only a few items related to the pandemic are breaking news with most of those being related to quarantine orders, the radio station is providing information on adapting to the situation.

“Just hoping to keep everybody informed about closures and changes,” Fox said.

Pala Rez Radio included a segment on curbside grocery pickup.

The Pala Rez Radio programming will also include how life is changing.

“There’s going to be a lot more working at home,” Fox said. “They are probably going to stick with that.”

Other changes which are legally temporary may be adopted should they be determined to be financially beneficial or more convenient.

“It’s time to start thinking about how life can be a bit better,” Fox said.

That preparation includes Pala Rez Radio programming when news related to the coronavirus emergency does not need to be aired.

“We’re also doing some things to keep it light and entertaining, too,” Fox said. “We’re going to be freshening up the playlist and try to be entertaining as well.”

Fox said that broadcasting in emergencies requires the studio to maintain operations.

“I’m just reviewing everything to make sure we’re ready,” he said.

Nearly 100 students are enrolled in Vivian Banks Charter School on the Pala reservation. Currently, the Vivian Banks students are learning online.

“We are required to do all that we possibly can to have equal access to education,” David Jones, superintendent of Bonsall Unified School District, said.

In many cases the Vivian Banks students’ homes can accommodate internet learning.

“We want all of our students to be able to connect,” Jones said.

Not all homes in remote areas have the proper infrastructure for internet access.

“We’ve made an adjustment for paper/pencil activities,” Jones said. “We will put together paper/pencil activities for the child and figure out a place to drop them off.”

Jones also requested that the school district be notified if any student or student’s family member has material or other needs.

There is no specific response by tribal members.

“I think every tribal member is different, independent,” Elmets said.

