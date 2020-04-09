Seven Warriors named to boys' soccer all-league teams

The Valley League boys’ soccer coaches gave all-league status to seven Fallbrook High School players.

The all-league first team included Angel Gonzalez and Ricardo Acosta. Joseph Bell, Andres Martinez and Ever Morales were placed on the second team. Michael Lopez and Abraham Romo were recognized at the honorable mention level.

“I think the boys deserve their honor,” Fallbrook coach Jorge Rojas. “I’m very happy and proud of the way they demonstrated themselves on the field.”

Acosta received some consideration for the league’s most valuable player award.

“Ricardo definitely deserves to be on the first team,” Rojas said.

During the 2019-2020 season, Acosta was an inside back for the Warriors. The senior was on Fallbrook’s varsity for two full seasons and split his sophomore year between the Warriors’ varsity and the junior varsity.

Gonzalez is a senior who played center midfield for the Warriors.

“Angel was definitely one of the top players,” Rojas said.

The 2019-2020 season was Gonzalez’s third on the varsity. Acosta and Gonzalez were also the team’s co-captains. The Warriors had 12 seniors, including all seven of the all-league players.

Bell, Lopez and Romo were outside backs. Martinez was a center midfielder. Morales played forward.

