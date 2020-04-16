South Korea downplays concerns over Kim Jong Un's health
Last updated 4/21/2020 at 10:01am
KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials reported no unusual activity in North Korea on Tuesday following unconfirmed media reports that leader Kim Jong Un was in fragile health after surgery.
But the possibly of high-level instability raised troubling questions about the future of a nuclear-armed state that has been steadily building an arsenal meant to threaten the U.S. mainland amid stalled talks between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump.
South Korea's presidential office said Kim appeared to be handling state affairs as usual and that it had n...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)