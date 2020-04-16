Palomar's nursing, dental programs donate PPE to local hospitals
Last updated 4/17/2020 at 4:17am
SAN MARCOS – Surgical masks, eye shields, disposable gloves: For decades, items like these have been staples in hospitals and classrooms alike, barriers to infection and cross-contamination.
But as COVID-19 spread around the country, filling emergency rooms and forcing medical classrooms like Palomar College's to move to remote learning for the semester, faculty took action.
It became apparent that one-way Palomar College could help in the current crisis was to donate its supplies of personal protective equipment, while the hands-on lab portions of the nursing curriculum are on temporary...
