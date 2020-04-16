Palomar's nursing, dental programs donate PPE to local hospitals

Palomar College adjunct faculty members Charity Tang, left, and Tami Heaston pick up some of the protective gear the college donated to Kaiser and Temecula Valley hospitals.

SAN MARCOS – Surgical masks, eye shields, disposable gloves: For decades, items like these have been staples in hospitals and classrooms alike, barriers to infection and cross-contamination.

But as COVID-19 spread around the country, filling emergency rooms and forcing medical classrooms like Palomar College's to move to remote learning for the semester, faculty took action.

It became apparent that one-way Palomar College could help in the current crisis was to donate its supplies of personal protective equipment, while the hands-on lab portions of the nursing curriculum are on temporary...