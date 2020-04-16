Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Mary Jo Bacik
Special to Village News 

Winter gardens are still producing

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/17/2020 at 4:01am

News/Mary Jo Bacik photo

Chuck and Mary Jo Bacik pick a purple cabbage from their backyard garden, their own farmers market.

April is the ideal time to plant a summer garden in Fallbrook, but many gardeners are finding that after the beautiful March rains, they are still busy harvesting vegetables from their winter garden.

With a year-round opportunity to plant and harvest, it is hard to keep up with the bounty, and I always find myself playing catch-up at the end of each season, trying to make space for new plants.

As the weather heats up this month, many of the vegetables that are referred to as "winter" or cool season crops, will start to bolt. Bolting is another way of saying that a vegetable plant has star...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019