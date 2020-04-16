Winter gardens are still producing

April is the ideal time to plant a summer garden in Fallbrook, but many gardeners are finding that after the beautiful March rains, they are still busy harvesting vegetables from their winter garden.

With a year-round opportunity to plant and harvest, it is hard to keep up with the bounty, and I always find myself playing catch-up at the end of each season, trying to make space for new plants.

As the weather heats up this month, many of the vegetables that are referred to as "winter" or cool season crops, will start to bolt. Bolting is another way of saying that a vegetable plant has star...