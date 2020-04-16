Shutdown ends high school careers of 10 track and field seniors

Joe Naiman Six boys and four girls on the 2020 Fallbrook High School track and field team had a premature ending to their senior season when the school was shut down for the remainder of the academic year and all CIF spring sports were canceled.

The boys whose high school careers were ended by the truncated season are sprinter Holden Lynas, pole vaulter Ian Whadford and distance runners Christian Goodell, Josh Hernandez, Ricardo Martinez and John Regan. Triple jumper Chiara Curnow, sprinter Erin Murray, pole vaulter Maya Rink and pole vaulter and discus thrower Roseline Sanchez are the seni...