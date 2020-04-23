Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Silvergate Fallbrook residents find joy in new normal

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/24/2020 at 11:18pm

FALLBROOK – Residents and staff have rallied together to face and adapt to the challenges presented by the governor's stay-at-home order at Silvergate Fallbrook, a senior living community serving the area for more than 30 years.

Like many retirement communities around the country, Silvergate has initiated strict safety protocols to safeguard residents, such as restricted entry to the property, daily temperature checks on residents and staff and the use of face masks and social distancing. Adjusting to this new normal, however temporary, has elicited strong solidarity amongst residents, s...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/25/2020 06:15