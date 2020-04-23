Silvergate Fallbrook residents find joy in new normal

FALLBROOK – Residents and staff have rallied together to face and adapt to the challenges presented by the governor's stay-at-home order at Silvergate Fallbrook, a senior living community serving the area for more than 30 years.

Like many retirement communities around the country, Silvergate has initiated strict safety protocols to safeguard residents, such as restricted entry to the property, daily temperature checks on residents and staff and the use of face masks and social distancing. Adjusting to this new normal, however temporary, has elicited strong solidarity amongst residents, s...