Village News

Fallbrook businesses pull together to serve the community

 
Last updated 4/24/2020 at 4:42pm

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Foundation for Senior Care driver Maria Fajardo makes a delivery of groceries to a Fallbrook senior resident, April 20. The Fallbrook Regional Healthcare District has helped fund staff drivers to make deliveries to seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lexington Howe

Intern

The Fallbrook business community is pulling together during the pandemic, working to meet needs as they come up.

The Fallbrook Health District has been helping people find the resources they need to keep going and maintain stability.

"We've identified five different nonprofits that are doing direct service support to our community, and we're providing them some additional funding and coordination of community produce donations," Rachel Mason, executive director of the Fallbrook Health District, said.

They've been able to help the Boys and Girls Club, the Fallbrook...



