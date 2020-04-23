SBA administrator and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin respond to the success of the Paycheck Protection Program

WASHINGTON – Jovita Carranza, administrator with the U.S. Small Business Administration, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin issued the following statement regarding the success of the Paycheck Protection Program:

“The Treasury Department and SBA launched the unprecedented Paycheck Protection Program in just one week. Following its launch, the SBA processed more than 14 years’ worth of loans in less than 14 days, which will protect a vast number of American jobs,” they said in the statement. “The PPP enjoyed broad-based participation across the country from lenders of a...