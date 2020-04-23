Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Shark attacks surfer off Encinitas' Moonlight Beach

 
Last updated 4/29/2020 at 9:48pm

ENCINITAS (CNS) - A surfer suffered minor injuries today in a shark attack near Moonlight Beach.

The attack was reported about 5:45 p.m., Encinitas lifeguard Capt. Larry Giles said.

Medics took the victim, whose name and age were not immediately available, to Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas for treatment of minor injuries.

A two-mile stretch of shoreline in the area was temporarily closed as a precaution due to the incident, Giles said.

Moonlight Beach, which had been closed as part of local municipalities' efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus, reopened Monday

morning for limi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
