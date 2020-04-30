The Boys & Girls Clubs of North County's gala is online

FALLBROOK – The Boys & Girls Clubs of North County is rescheduling its annual Dinner and Auction Gala from April 25 to the week of May 18 and moving it entirely online.

Even though it is forgoing the usual social gathering and dinner as a result of the COVID-19 virus that isn’t stopping the club from throwing the virtual event of the year.

Switching from formal wear to lounge wear isn’t the only change this year.

“Everyone can take part in this Red-Carpet event from the comfort of their own home,” Brian Astredo, director of development at Boys & Girls Clubs of North County, said. “We are excited to throw an event that will reach our current supporters and provide an opportunity to reach a new group of supporters outside of Fallbrook that would not normally be able to attend our gala.”

Although the new event won’t feature the traditional in person live and silent auctions, supporters will still be given the chance to give to the club by participating in the weeklong online auction.

Funds raised from this event will be used to provide services for the youth and their families in the community, as the club continues to provide services during this pandemic.

“We regret that we won’t be able to see everyone’s faces as they enjoy the amazing red carpet event, we had planned for them at Pechanga this year,” Astredo said. “But we have the greatest group of supporters here in Fallbrook, and we can’t wait to see the way they support our youth through this new event.”

In addition to online items, the virtual event will feature videos and stories throughout the week celebrating the work of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County, its members, supporters and staff. The club promises it will keep the “fun” in fundraising with its all new virtual event.

For more information on how to support the event and the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County, visit https://www.bgcnorthcounty.org.

Submitted by Boys & Girls Clubs of North County.