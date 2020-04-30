At least 1 injured in crash into tree in Rainbow

RAINBOW (CNS) - At least one person suffered serious injuries this morning in a solo vehicle crash into a tree in Rainbow.

The crash was reported shortly after 3 a.m. on White Lilac Road off Old Highway 395, just east of Interstate 15, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

A vehicle went off the road and struck a tree, leaving the occupants trapped in the vehicle, the CHP reported.

At least one person suffered major injuries in the crash, but no details about the victim or the vehicle were immediately available.

