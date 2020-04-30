Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Red Cross honors volunteers who serve during crisis

 
Last updated 5/1/2020 at 12:28am



SAN DIEGO – National Volunteer Week is April 19-25, and the American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial counties honors its volunteers who are helping people in need, even during the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emergencies don’t stop, and neither do local Red Cross volunteers, who are still providing care and comfort after disasters of all sizes, including floods and home fires. Since January, local Red Cross volunteers have helped over 360 people affected by these crises, providing care and comfort for those in need.

