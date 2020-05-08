Many districts move to hold 2020 graduations virtually

As the coronavirus pandemic drags on, local school districts are increasingly turning to virtual graduations to honor seniors who won't be able to receive their diplomas in person due to orders banning public gatherings.

When public health orders forced schools to close in March, many districts did not commit one way or the other on when and how graduations would take place.

Some districts are still weighing the decision, but as of the beginning of May, many have come to the conclusion that in-person graduations cannot go on.

In the Fallbrook-Bonsall area, both Fallbrook Union High School D...