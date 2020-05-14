Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Camp Pendleton sailor serves aboard USNS Mercy

 
Last updated 5/14/2020 at 3:36pm

U.S. Navy photo by mass communication specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden

Hospital corpsman Petty Officer 3rd Class Yesenia Ocenasek from U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton inventories medical equipment in the sterilization processing department aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy, Wednesday, May 6. Mercy deployed in support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts and served as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. The ship allows shore base hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases.



