CrossCreek Golf Club open for business
Last updated 5/14/2020 at 10:01pm
JP Raineri
Sports Editor
The CrossCreek Golf Club in Temecula is back up and running and ready to serve customers. The golf course had been closed to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, but it is now open and thrived during the break in play.
"CrossCreek is in as good of condition as it has ever been," Dave Garner, general manager of CrossCreek Golf Club, said. "Rated by many in Southern California as one of the top public courses, CrossCreek employees work hard every day to provide our customers with the best service available in any industry, and we are excited to be back at it."...
