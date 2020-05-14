CrossCreek Golf Club open for business

The CrossCreek Golf Club in Temecula is now open after closing for the last five weeks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

JP Raineri

Sports Editor

The CrossCreek Golf Club in Temecula is back up and running and ready to serve customers. The golf course had been closed to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, but it is now open and thrived during the break in play.

"CrossCreek is in as good of condition as it has ever been," Dave Garner, general manager of CrossCreek Golf Club, said. "Rated by many in Southern California as one of the top public courses, CrossCreek employees work hard every day to provide our customers with the best service available in any industry, and we are excited to be back at it."...