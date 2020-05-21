Aloha, FHS Marching Warriors

FALLBROOK – On this day, the Fallbrook High School Marching Warriors would typically begin packing for an adventure to the sandy beaches of Waikiki, Hawaii. They would anxiously await the 4 a.m. call time to meet in the band room before they board the buses to the San Diego airport.

But, on this day, they instead move through the new routine of minimizing movement outside of homes. Masks have become a daily wardrobe choice, and social distancing is practiced.

Many people are aware that the much anticipated FHS Marching Warrior trip will no longer occur. It is not canceled but postponed. T...