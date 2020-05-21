A rainbow of colors blooms in Fallbrook

For those of us who sit at desks all day, whether at the office or at home, going for a walk is a good way to destress and get some exercise. I have been trying to go walking around my neighborhood more often the last few months and am enjoying seeing all the flowers blooming this spring.

I know the names of quite a few of the flowers but am having to look up some of them in online searches to discover what they are called. My dad could always identify what kind of fruit and vegetables were growing in the fields along roadways all over the state, but he didn't grow flowers. I am not much of...