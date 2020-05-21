CVS to open 7 drive-thru testing sites in SD County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - CVS Health announced today that it will open seven drive-thru testing sites across San Diego County starting Friday.

The company expects to open up to 1,000 such locations across the country by the end of the month, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

A total of 14 test sites in California that are opening starting Friday are part of nearly 350 locations across 14 states, including Arizona,

Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Yo...