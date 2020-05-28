Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Kim Harris
Managing Editor 

CDC lays out plans to reopen schools

 
Last updated 5/28/2020 at 6:25am



After months of speculation as to what school reopening would look like at the start of the 2020-2021 school year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its guidelines focusing mainly on social distancing, recently.

The guidelines, which included desks at least 6 feet apart and facing the same direction, lunch in classrooms, staggered arrival times, cloth masks for staff and daily temperature screenings for everyone, were part of a 60-page document posted to the CDC website the weekend of May 16.

