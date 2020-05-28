Post office announces hours
FALLBROOK – To accommodate older adults at risk of COVID-19, both the Bonsall and Fallbrook post offices are opening early Tuesdays. The Bonsall Post Office will open at 9:30 a.m., while the Fallbrook Post Office will open at 7:30 a.m. Customers are encouraged to purchase stamps by mail. There are forms available at the post office, and when ordered they will deliver the following day.
Submitted by U.S. Postal Service.
