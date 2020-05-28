Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Post office announces hours

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/28/2020 at 6:08am



FALLBROOK – To accommodate older adults at risk of COVID-19, both the Bonsall and Fallbrook post offices are opening early Tuesdays. The Bonsall Post Office will open at 9:30 a.m., while the Fallbrook Post Office will open at 7:30 a.m. Customers are encouraged to purchase stamps by mail. There are forms available at the post office, and when ordered they will deliver the following day. 

Submitted by U.S. Postal Service.





 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/28/2020 19:50