Supervisors set June 24 hearing to adjust Meadowood CFD assessment

A June 24 San Diego County Board of Supervisors hearing will likely result in an adjustment to the Community Facilities District assessment for Pardee Homes' Meadowood development.

The county supervisors voted 5-0, May 6, to set the June 24 hearing date. Modification of the boundaries of specific tax zones to correlate with the phasing of the development and an increase in the maintenance cost of stormwater facilities due to a site plan change and San Diego County Flood Control District input led Pardee to request to change.

In January 2012 the Board of Supervisors approved the 384-acre M...