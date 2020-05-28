Fallbrook Art Center presents virtual Artist Guild Show

FALLBROOK – Due to the COVID–19 pandemic, the Fallbrook Art Center is unable to present its Ninth Annual Artist Guild Show in the gallery. Instead, the show is presented virtually online May 17– June 14.

For the first time, all works are available for online purchase. Visit www.fallbrookartcenter.org to view the 80 works selected by the juror.

Private in person viewings, incorporating safety protocols, of any paintings of interest may be scheduled by calling Mary Perhacs at 760-522-4025.

This year's show juror, Hasuyo Miller, grew up in Hawaii and received her BFA from the University...