Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Art Center presents virtual Artist Guild Show

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/28/2020 at 6:36am

FALLBROOK – Due to the COVID–19 pandemic, the Fallbrook Art Center is unable to present its Ninth Annual Artist Guild Show in the gallery. Instead, the show is presented virtually online May 17– June 14.

For the first time, all works are available for online purchase. Visit www.fallbrookartcenter.org to view the 80 works selected by the juror.

Private in person viewings, incorporating safety protocols, of any paintings of interest may be scheduled by calling Mary Perhacs at 760-522-4025.

This year's show juror, Hasuyo Miller, grew up in Hawaii and received her BFA from the University...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/28/2020 20:07