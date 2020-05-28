Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Report: 3 more cops to be charged in George Floyd's death

 
Last updated 6/3/2020 at 12:34pm



AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors plan to charge a Minneapolis police officer accused of pressing his knee against George Floyd's neck with second-degree murder, and for the first time will level charges against three other officers at the scene, a newspaper reported Wednesday.

Widely seen bystander video showing Floyd's May 25 death has sparked protests nationwide and around the world. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired May 26 and initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other officers involved w...



