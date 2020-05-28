SBA and Treasury release Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness application

WASHINGTON – The Small Business Administration, in consultation with the Department of the Treasury, released the Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness application and detailed instructions for the application.

The form and instructions inform borrowers how to apply for forgiveness of their PPP loans, consistent with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. SBA will also soon issue regulations and guidance to further assist borrowers as they complete their applications and to provide lenders with guidance on their responsibilities.

The form and instructions include s...