RMCC and the Rio Prado Park access

I feel that San Diego County Parks Department missed the mark when they planned access to the Rio Prado Park. Yes, of course, they took advantage of the existing Dulin Road from Old Highway 395 to the proposed park. Dulin Road has had a locked gate and has been virtually a dead end street for more than 40 years. It was designed for access to a rural senior community. Also, Rancho Monserate Country Club has taken on the responsibility of maintaining Dulin Road for all these years. Senior residents count on being able to cross this street safely and daily for access to their community center and facilities.

At the entrance to Dulin Road on Old Highway 395 is a steep grade going north, and the speed limit is 50. This spot is where northbound traffic will have to navigate this steep grade while turning left into our senior mobile home park. A huge concern for residents is an overload of new traffic, and especially how do we limit speeding? I can only imagine when someone is running late with a car full of children that could happen while driving through this senior mobile home park. I feel that it won’t end well for anyone. Our road was not built for a heavy concentration of ballpark activities.

It comes to mind that we are still going through this COVID-19 situation. San Diego County has gone over and beyond to help protect the vulnerable and elderly. Why is it so easy to put this community at risk of harm after going so far to support and protect its residents?

We have tried to make it clear in previous letters that fire is a true danger to having Dulin Road as the only entrance and exit to this beautifully planned park. San Diego has had its history with wildfires. Our community saw how risky fire is up close two years ago and were devastated. Residents had minutes to exit and get clear of their properties at RMCC.

This danger could be avoided by putting a rest stop, Ranger station and parking for the Rio Prado Park on Route 76. There is opportunity for these addition on Route 76 just across from the proposed county park. Equestrian trailers could more easily have access and be parked and unloaded. Even hardcourt sports could be added to this part of a park, better designed for access and parking. A bridge could give access for equestrian, pedestrians and cyclists. It would give the public the ability to easily cross over to the Rio Prado Park facilities. I believe they have a bridge to access the San Dieguito River Park – Santa Fe Valley Trail along the Del Dios Road. Additionally, they could incorporate dry trails to be designed for crossing with horses, bikes and on foot. Easy access off Route 76, a rest stop and parking seems like a much better plan.

As a community we have embraced the idea of the park, a passive park. We feel that more traffic will put a strain on this senior community and more than likely harm. We also have an historic chapel and ranch building that this community has maintained along this proposed access road. These resources too will take on the added stress of traffic.

San Diego Parks have put a lot more energy and thought in designing Rio Prado Park amenities than considering access to it.

Please help us remind the San Diego County Parks Department that we deserve consideration of these concerns.

We need our community support. Thank you.

Ted Clinite