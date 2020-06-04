Fallbrook reports 7 more COVID-19 cases, drops to 9th lowest infection rate in county

Fallbrook no longer has the second-lowest rate of per capita coronavirus infections in San Diego County – in fact, it dropped several slots to ninth place as of June 2.

There were 30 reported coronavirus cases in Fallbrook, up from 22 a week ago. Bonsall, on the other hand, reports seven coronavirus cases, just one more than a week earlier.

The 92028 ZIP code – which also covers Rainbow and De Luz – now has 62.1 coronavirus cases per 100,000.

The ZIP codes with lower per capita coronavirus cases than Fallbrook at press time are:

92107 (Ocean Beach), 61.9 cases per 100,000

91901 (Alpin...