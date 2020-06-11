San Diego Comic-Con will have online events July 22-26

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Comic-Con announced its [email protected] event will take place on the originally scheduled dates, July 22-26, and the event will be entirely free.

After canceling its in-person events at the San Diego Convention Center in April, Comic-Con had teased about home events for weeks, finally revealing this week some sense of what that will entail.

``For the first time in our 50-year history, we are happy to welcome virtually anyone from around the globe,'' said SDCC spokesperson David Glanzer. ``Though stay-at-home conditions makes this a very difficult time, we se...