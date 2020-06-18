Water Quality Report available online

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Public Utility District's annual Consumer Confidence Report contains detailed information on water quality tests performed in 2019. These sampling tests ensure that the district's water meets regulatory standards.

FPUD's tap water met or exceeded all state and federal requirements this year, as in years past.

The CCR became available recently on the district's website at https://www.fpud.com/ccr. It will also be available at the Fallbrook Library, Fallbrook Community Center and at the district office, 990 E. Mission Road, when they reopen after the COVID-19 shutd...