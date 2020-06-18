Helpful tips offered for college graduates

Rebecca Gramuglia

Special to Village News

With nearly 3 million students graduating from college in 2020, many are facing an unprecedented time.

As graduates face this new chapter in their lives, they will be presented with different financial learnings and obstacles including earning a salary for the first time, starting their own business or anything in-between that brings them face-to-face with finances.

To make the adjustment to adulthood a little easier here are five helpful post-grad finance tips.

Build your credit.

In today’s world, the importance of credit can be found in al...