Meridian Senior Living opens Welcome Center

FALLBROOK – Best-in-class senior living is coming to Fallbrook. National seniors housing operator Meridian Senior Living is inviting the public to the newly opened welcome center of Estancia Senior Living, a new senior community under construction on South Mission Road in Fallbrook and on schedule to open this fall.

Reservations are now being accepted and those interested in senior living for a loved one or for themselves are encouraged to call or visit the welcome center, located just adjacent to the site, at 1667 S. Mission Road, Suite B.

Estancia Senior Living is a two-story, 89,000-square-feet community featuring 78 assisted living and 29 memory care residences ranging from studio to two-bedroom apartments. Two spacious courtyards offer outdoor space for group activities or a getaway suitable for physical distancing, if necessary.

The community's focus on active living includes daily engagement, social activities and overall wellness. Their dining experience offers multiple dining options and will accommodate dietary restrictions, if needed.

"We are excited to introduce Estancia Senior Living to Fallbrook and the surrounding areas," Kacy Kang, president of Meridian Senior Living, said. "Seniors deserve a space where they can thrive and we are committed to providing residents with a truly exceptional community."

Community staff, under the experienced leadership of executive director Beverly McQuirk, is committed to providing the highest quality of care in the safest environment. Estancia Senior Living will join the 75 other Meridian Senior Living communities across the nation in upholding strict infection control and cleanliness procedures to protect residents and staff.

"While our community is designed with gorgeous spaces to encourage socialization and draw residents to one another, we have developed exciting programming and solutions to honor social distancing protocols, if necessary, while still allowing residents to make friends and form an active social life," Glen Cummins, regional director of operations for Meridian Senior Living, said.

Amenities that encourage health and wellness await those who call Estancia Senior Living their new home. Residents will benefit from a fitness center, creative art studio, theater, library, salon and barbershop and a welcoming dining room serving culinary delights three times a day prepared by the community's executive chef. Mission-style architecture and elegant interior design will impress at every turn.

Around-the-clock nursing care is available at the level at which residents need it. Meridian's distinctive Montessori Moments in Time memory care program helps to improve the quality of life of residents with Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and other related dementias, while offering support and education to families.

Estancia Senior Living will be the first Fallbrook-area community for Meridian Senior Living which has more than 75 communities in the U.S., 11 of which are located around California.

"We've spent a significant amount of time carefully crafting an environment for seniors, thoughtfully designed to exceed expectations for lifestyle and care," Dan Castleberry, chief investment officer at Meridian Senior Living, said. "Estancia Senior Living will bring a much-needed service to seniors in the area."

Seniors and their families can learn more about the savings and benefits of becoming one of the first residents of Estancia through the community's charter resident program. Call to learn more or visit the welcome center. Hours of operation are Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome. To contact the welcome center, call 760-459-8055.

Visit http://estanciaseniorliving.com for more information.

Submitted by Meridian Senior Living.