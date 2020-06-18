Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act is passed

WASHINGTON –Jovita Carranza, administrator of the Small Business Administration, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin issued the following statement June 8 following the enactment of the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act:

“We want to thank President Trump for his leadership and commend Leader McConnell, Leader Schumer, Speaker Pelosi and Leader McCarthy for working on a bipartisan basis to pass this legislation for small businesses participating in the Paycheck Protection Program.

“We also want to express our gratitude to Chairman Rubio, Ranking Member Cardin, Sen....