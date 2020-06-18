Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act is passed

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/16/2020 at 12:32pm



WASHINGTON –Jovita Carranza, administrator of the Small Business Administration, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin issued the following statement June 8 following the enactment of the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act:

“We want to thank President Trump for his leadership and commend Leader McConnell, Leader Schumer, Speaker Pelosi and Leader McCarthy for working on a bipartisan basis to pass this legislation for small businesses participating in the Paycheck Protection Program.

“We also want to express our gratitude to Chairman Rubio, Ranking Member Cardin, Sen....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019