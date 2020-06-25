California orders people to wear masks in most indoor spaces
Last updated 6/25/2020 at 2:28pm
Kathleen Ronayne
The Associated Press
California will require people to wear masks in most indoor settings and outdoors when distancing isn’t possible under a statewide order issued Thursday, June 18.
“Science shows that face coverings and masks work,” Gov Gavin Newsom said in a statement announcing the order. “They are critical to keeping those who are around you safe, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy.”
A number of other states including Michigan, New York, Maine, Delaware and Maryland already have statewide mask orders in place.
The order comes as Califo...
