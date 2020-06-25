California orders people to wear masks in most indoor spaces

Kathleen Ronayne

The Associated Press

California will require people to wear masks in most indoor settings and outdoors when distancing isn’t possible under a statewide order issued Thursday, June 18.

“Science shows that face coverings and masks work,” Gov Gavin Newsom said in a statement announcing the order. “They are critical to keeping those who are around you safe, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy.”

A number of other states including Michigan, New York, Maine, Delaware and Maryland already have statewide mask orders in place.

The order comes as Califo...