San Diego County restaurants to close by 10 p.m. due to COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County officials reported 474 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths today, as the county prepared to close all restaurants by 10 p.m.

The cases mark the fifth time in six days reported cases have topped 400. The seven deaths occurred between June 26 and June 30 and the ages of the deceased — three men and four women — ranged from 57 to 89, San Diego County public health officials said.

Of the 7,825 tests reported Wednesday, 6% came back positive. The 14- day rolling average percentage of positive tests is 4.5%.

The county has now reported a total of...