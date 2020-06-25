Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Expansion of California privacy law qualifies for ballot

 
Last updated 6/25/2020 at 5:17pm

KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) - California voters will decide a ballot measure this November that would give them more power over how companies use their data, an extension of a landmark privacy law passed in 2018.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced Wednesday a measure to amend the law will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. Thursday is the deadline for initiatives to qualify; they need hundreds of thousands of verified voter signatures to get on the ballot. Others ballot measures this fall would roll back a law that limits taxes on businesses and exempt ri...



