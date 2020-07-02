1,030 new coronavirus cases in San Diego County over weekend

Last updated 7/5/2020 at 8:13pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County updated its COVID-19 totals today, adding 1,030 positive cases over the weekend for a total of 16,726.

There were no deaths reported Saturday or Sunday and the region's total remains at 387, health officials said.

On Friday, 468 new cases were reported and another 562 were reported Saturday..

Cases requiring hospitalization totaled 1,899 and hospitalized cases admitted to an intensive care unit totaled 510.

On Friday, 7,321 tests were reported to the county and 6% were positive new cases.

On Saturday, 8,095 tests were reported and 7% were positive new case...