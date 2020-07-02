Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Board of Supervisors authorize funding for mental health diversion program

 
Last updated 7/7/2020 at 5:54pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than $3 million in funding was announced Tuesday for San Diego County's first pre-trial mental health diversion program, designed to provide treatment options for people with untreated mental illnesses who might otherwise face jail and criminal charges.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors authorized a contract to accept up to $3,328,000 in grant funding from the Department of State Hospitals for the program, which will provide community-based treatment for individuals who meet the state's criteria for mental health diversion.

State law allows criminal pros...



