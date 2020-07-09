Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

11 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

 
Last updated 7/12/2020 at 2pm

Smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego Sunday, July 12, 2020, in San Diego after an explosion and fire Sunday on board the ship at Naval Base San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Eleven people suffered minor injuries in an explosion and fire Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego, military officials said.

The blaze was reported shortly before 9 a.m. on USS Bonhomme Richard, said Krishna Jackson, the base's public information officer.

Eleven people were treated for "non-life threatening injuries," Jackson said. She didn't have additional details.

Previously Jackson said at least one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Jackson didn't know where on the 840-foot (255-meter) amphibious assault v...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

